A flamingo which escaped a wildlife sanctuary in Cornwall earlier this month has been spotted in France.

Just over a week later, Frankie is now believed to have been spotted in France.

That day, sightings were reported near Porthtowan - some 13 miles away by road - and the bird was seen back in Hayle that afternoon.

The young female flamingo managed to take flight on Sunday November 2, despite having her feathers clipped.

Paradise Park, near Hayle, said it was "amazed" to see Frankie the flamingo had travelled so far, and "relieved" to see she looks in such good health, after she was spotted on the coast in north-west France.

UPDATE There have been sightings of a flamingo on the coast of Brittany in France. There is population of Greater Flamingos in Southern France that look very similar to Frankie, but we believe we can see the feathers on right wing have been clipped. Photo https://t.co/DZxlfnVZx2 pic.twitter.com/ar5XgyjFFj

Posting on social media, the park said: "There have been sightings of a flamingo on the coast of Brittany in France.

"There is population of Greater Flamingos in Southern France that look very similar to Frankie, but we believe we can see the feathers on right wing have been clipped."

In an additional post, it continued: "Flamingos are capable of flying that distance, but we still feel amazed to see she has travelled so far also relieved to see her looking so fit.

"She has found a wonderful, protected estuary system & should be able to feed. We will update as we know more."

Nick Reynolds, the director at Paradise Park, said how to get Frankie home was "the million dollar question". "The reality of getting her back to the UK is very, very slim," he said.

"We don't know what we are going to do."

Mr Reynolds added that in the meantime, he hopes Frankie finds a colony of greater flamingos in south-west France, calling it the "best possible thing at the moment", as the sanctuary figures out how to get its lovely girl" back home.