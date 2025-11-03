Frankie the flamingo 'on the run' despite having clipped wings as search launched
A search has been launched for a flamingo named Frankie that has escaped from a wildlife sanctuary in Cornwall.
Paradise Park, near Hayle, called for residents to look out for the missing bird, which managed to take flight on Sunday, despite having its feathers clipped.
Staff from the park searched the area and responded to local sightings of the young flamingo.
Frankie was last seen at the park at 8am on Sunday.
Sightings were reported near Porthtowan - some 13 miles away by road - on Sunday morning and back in Hale on Sunday afternoon.
This morning our young flamingo managed to take flight from Paradise Park in Hayle despite having clipped wing feathers.— ParadiseParkCornwall (@CornishParadise) November 2, 2025
Was seen at the Park at 8am, then near Porthtowan at 10.15am. Please let us know any sightings. Call 01736 753365, email info@paradisepark.org.uk or message. pic.twitter.com/4noOFtmBIB
Posting on social media, the park said: "On Sunday morning our young flamingo Frankie managed to take flight from the walled garden at Paradise Park in Hayle despite having clipped feathers.
"She was seen at the Park at 8am, near Porthtowan at 10.15am, then above Copperhouse Pool, Hayle at 2.08pm. Staff are out searching the area and would welcome any sightings."
The Park is home to over 1,200 birds, including Frankie's flock of Caribbean flamingos.
The park said sightings of the bird could be reported by calling, emailing, or sending a message on Facebook.