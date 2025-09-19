A man has been arrested after a stabbing at Flamingo Land Resort in North Yorkshire.

It happened close to the onsite store just after 1am on Thursday at the resort in Kirby Misperton, near Pickering.

The victim, a man aged in his 30s, suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he is receiving treatment.

A 22-year-old man from Stockton-on-Tees has been arrested in connection with the incident while a 22-year-old woman, a 54-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man, all from the Teesside area, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.