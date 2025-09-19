Man arrested after stabbing at theme park
A man has been arrested after a stabbing at Flamingo Land Resort in North Yorkshire.
Listen to this article
It happened close to the onsite store just after 1am on Thursday at the resort in Kirby Misperton, near Pickering.
The victim, a man aged in his 30s, suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he is receiving treatment.
A 22-year-old man from Stockton-on-Tees has been arrested in connection with the incident while a 22-year-old woman, a 54-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man, all from the Teesside area, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
They remain in custody for questioning.
Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident are asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.
