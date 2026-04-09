'Very upset' residents blast illegal camp of caravans after village field covered in concrete
Police are investigating allegations of threatening behaviour, criminal damage, road traffic offences and illegal felling of trees from several parties involved in the "dispute" relating to the encampment in the Friendless Lane area
Residents of Flamstead have told of their frustration after travellers set up an illegal encampment at a Hertfordshire beauty spot over the long Easter weekend.
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Police are investigating allegations of threatening behaviour, criminal damage, road traffic offences and illegal felling of trees from several parties involved in the "dispute" relating to the encampment in the Friendless Lane area.
Dacorum Borough Council were informed of "unauthorised" hardcore being laid on the privately owned land on April 3 and issued a temporary stop notice on April 4, which required the works to cease immediately.
Diggers arrived on the site late last week to begin the work.
An emergency injunction on April 5 prevented further work from being undertaken, as well as static caravans from being brought onto the land.
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A local resident told LBC that people in the village are feeling "just upset, because it's so beautiful up there".
They added: "I go running up there, or every week, or walking, and it's just a shame, really. [It's] such beautiful countryside."
A planning application was submitted on Tuesday, April 7, to change the use of the land from agricultural to form 14 residential Gypsy and Traveller pitches.
Each pitch would provide space for 1 mobile home, 2 touring caravans and 1 day room with associated groundworks, hardstanding, boundary treatment and landscaping.
The site is on Green Belt land that sits within the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).
Their application has received 44 objections online so far.
The anonymous resident told LBC: "I couldn't go and live there. It's a beautiful spot. Fabulous views.
"But I wouldn't be allowed to do that, and I don't see why they should be allowed to do that."
A statement released by Dacorum Borough Council read: 'We now must wait for the court scheduled hearing date before further legal proceedings can take place."
Detectives are continuing with their enquiries into the reports they received regarding incidents over the Easter weekend.
They are keen to hear from anyone with information or footage which may assist with their investigation.
A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Constabulary said: "While the civil matter is being led by Dacorum Borough Council we are continuing to monitor the situation and a police presence remains in the area to prevent a breach of the peace and deal with any criminal matters.
"A number of allegations have been made by several parties involved, including criminal damage, traffic offences and threatening behaviour and these are being investigated as per usual protocol.
"We are in the process of taking statements and reviewing body worn video and once this is complete, we will look to make arrests wherever necessary.
"In these circumstances, police have no enforcement powers to prevent access to the land or building work taking place."