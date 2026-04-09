Police are investigating allegations of threatening behaviour, criminal damage, road traffic offences and illegal felling of trees from several parties involved in the "dispute" relating to the encampment in the Friendless Lane area

Residents of Flamstead have expressed their sadness after a traveller encampment was set up over the Easter Weekend. Picture: LBC

By George Icke

Residents of Flamstead have told of their frustration after travellers set up an illegal encampment at a Hertfordshire beauty spot over the long Easter weekend.

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Police are investigating allegations of threatening behaviour, criminal damage, road traffic offences and illegal felling of trees from several parties involved in the "dispute" relating to the encampment in the Friendless Lane area. Dacorum Borough Council were informed of "unauthorised" hardcore being laid on the privately owned land on April 3 and issued a temporary stop notice on April 4, which required the works to cease immediately. Diggers arrived on the site late last week to begin the work. An emergency injunction on April 5 prevented further work from being undertaken, as well as static caravans from being brought onto the land. Read more: ‘We see you’: Defence Secretary issues warning to Putin as he reveals how UK tracked Russian spy sub in month-long covert op Read more: US forces to stay 'in place' around Iran until 'REAL agreement' complied with, says Trump - as he warns military 'looking forward to next conquest'

Residents of Flamstead have shared their sadness after travellers set up an encampment at a Hertfordshire beauty spot over the Easter weekend. Picture: LBC

A local resident told LBC that people in the village are feeling "just upset, because it's so beautiful up there". They added: "I go running up there, or every week, or walking, and it's just a shame, really. [It's] such beautiful countryside." A planning application was submitted on Tuesday, April 7, to change the use of the land from agricultural to form 14 residential Gypsy and Traveller pitches. Each pitch would provide space for 1 mobile home, 2 touring caravans and 1 day room with associated groundworks, hardstanding, boundary treatment and landscaping. The site is on Green Belt land that sits within the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB). Their application has received 44 objections online so far. The anonymous resident told LBC: "I couldn't go and live there. It's a beautiful spot. Fabulous views. "But I wouldn't be allowed to do that, and I don't see why they should be allowed to do that."

Residents of Flamstead have shared their sadness after travellers set up an encampment at a Hertfordshire beauty spot over the Easter weekend. Picture: LBC