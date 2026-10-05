Flares and clashes as anti-migration protesters gather in south coast town after Channel rescue
Around 150 anti-migration protesters gathered in a town on the south coast to block a group of migrants from being brought ashore by the RNLI after crossing the English Channel in a small boat.
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Around 150 anti-migration protesters gathered in a town on the south coast to block a group of migrants from being brought ashore by the RNLI after crossing the English Channel in a small boat.
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Tensions rose between demonstrators and police at a marina in Gosport, Hampshire, as flares were set off and altercations continued into the early hours of Monday morning.
According to the Home Office, 149 migrants were picked up as part of a mid-Channel rescue operation by the RNLI, as well as a French vessel.
The rescued people were transported by coach to a processing centre in Kent. This marks the second known incident of a landing of a large group of migrants this far west along the south coast in recent years.
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A police cordon was put in place on Haslar Road in Gosport, where the gathering mostly remained calm.
Several demonstrators blocked police vans by standing in front of them, with chants including: "shame on you" and "deport the lot".
Hampshire Police said it deployed officers to "support our partners in the event of an emergency at sea".
The police force established conditions under the Public Order Act as well as powers preventing the wearing of face coverings.
A spokesperson for the Home Office said: "The Border Security Command works around the clock to monitor the Channel and protect our border."
They added it was "vital we continue to detain, check and process every small boat arrival".
Ship tracking data indicates that the migrant boat seems to have travelled from near Utah Beach in Normandy on Sunday morning. This is the third crossing in a month.
This year, 19,451 people are recorded as having crossed the Channel in small boats – a number which is 43% lower than this time last year, and 23% lower than the number at this point in the year in 2024.
In September, over 100 migrants arrived at Eastney in Portsmouth, resulting in more altercations between police and protestors. The 51 migrants were later taken to Dover by sea.