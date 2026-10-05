Around 150 anti-migration protesters gathered in a town on the south coast to block a group of migrants from being brought ashore by the RNLI after crossing the English Channel in a small boat.

Several demonstrators blocked police vans by standing in front of them, with chants including: 'shame on you' and 'deport the lot'. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Around 150 anti-migration protesters gathered in a town on the south coast to block a group of migrants from being brought ashore by the RNLI after crossing the English Channel in a small boat.

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According to The Home Office, 149 migrants were collected as part of a mid-Channel rescue operation by the RNLI, as well as a French vessel. Picture: Getty

A police cordon was put in place on Haslar Road in Gosport, where the gathering mostly remained calm. Several demonstrators blocked police vans by standing in front of them, with chants including: "shame on you" and "deport the lot". Hampshire Police said it deployed officers to "support our partners in the event of an emergency at sea".

A spokesperson for The Home Office said: 'The Border Security Command works around the clock to monitor the Channel and protect our border'. Picture: Getty

The police force established conditions under the Public Order Act as well as powers preventing the wearing of face coverings. A spokesperson for the Home Office said: "The Border Security Command works around the clock to monitor the Channel and protect our border." They added it was "vital we continue to detain, check and process every small boat arrival".

Some altercations with police carried on until the early hours of Monday morning. Picture: Getty