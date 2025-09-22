Dozens of firefighters have rushed to a building in Enfield as several flats were on fire on Monday morning.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters have been called to a flat fire on Maybury Close in Enfield.

Two flats on the second floor of a three storey block of flats are alight, the London Fire Brigade said.

But a photo shared by the authority on X shows a significant portion of the building engulfed in flames, including most of the roof.

It is unknown how many people were inside the building when the fire started, or if there are any casualties.