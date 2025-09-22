Flat fire rages in Enfield as 70 firefighters tackle blaze
Dozens of firefighters have rushed to a building in Enfield as several flats were on fire on Monday morning.
Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters have been called to a flat fire on Maybury Close in Enfield.
Two flats on the second floor of a three storey block of flats are alight, the London Fire Brigade said.
But a photo shared by the authority on X shows a significant portion of the building engulfed in flames, including most of the roof.
It is unknown how many people were inside the building when the fire started, or if there are any casualties.
Two of the Brigade's 32-metre turntable ladders are being used as water towers to help extinguish the #Enfield flat fire from height.
The fire brigade's 999 Control officers received their first call about the fire at 0519, and immediately sent crews to the incident.
They mobilised crews from Enfield, Edmonton and surrounding fire stations who are currently tackling the fire.
The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.