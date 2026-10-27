Bolsonaro was favoured to win Sunday's presidential election but ended up losing in a shock result to Lula.

Opposition presidential candidate Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro speaks after the presidential runoff in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres). Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Flávio Bolsonaro has reportedly fled Brazil for the US following his defeat in the presidential election on Sunday.

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The Senator was favoured to win Sunday's presidential election but ended up losing in a shock result to Lula. The right-wing candidate, who is the son of former leader Jair Bolsanaro, is currently under investigation for alleged corruption and money laundering - which he denies. Brazilian Police say they have cancelled his passports after he failed to comply with an order to surrender them. On Monday, the Supreme Court ordered Bolsonaro to hand his passports over to police within 24 hours as part of an investigation into the alleged money laundering. At that time, the defeated candidate said he had no plans to leave the country. However, the deadline has passed without him surrendering the passports, prompting speculation he may have fled the country. Yet, it remains unclear how Bolsonaro was able to leave the country while facing a 24-hour deadline to hand over his passports.

Vehicles belonging to the motorcade of Brazilian right-wing Senator and former Liberal Party (PL) presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro enter his condominium in Brasilia. Picture: PABLO PORCIUNCULA/Getty

Journalists gathering outside the residence of Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

It was not immediately clear where Bolsonaro was heading, what time he would arrive or whether he would seek asylum. US President Donald Trump's administration has previously alleged Flavio's father, former President Jair Bolsonaro, was a victim of judicial persecution in Brazil. Flavio's departure for the United States threatens to deepen a rift between the two most populous nations in the Americas. Leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has accused Washington of colluding with the Bolsonaros to put them back in power, and Reuters reported ahead of Sunday's election on a US State Department campaign to restore them to office.

Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva, incumbent president of Brazil and presidential candidate waves supporters in Sao Paulo. Picture: Rodrigo Paiva/Getty

Trump made no mention of Bolsonaro's departure in comments to the press on Monday, but said the Brazilian vote "looked like another rigged election." "Elections have to be indisputable, and it looked very bad to me," he added. Lula won 51.79% of the vote, compared to Bolsonaro's 48.21%.

On Sunday, Bolsonaro said he would seek the annulment of the result over alleged voter irregularities — but his Liberal Party did acknowledge Lula's victory the day after. Bolsonaro, who is normally very active on social media, has not made any public statements in the past 21 hours. His younger brother, Eduardo Bolsonaro, who lives in the US, said ahead of the vote that an election loss would require a move. "If my brother does not win, I'm in favor that he would leave the country," he told podcaster Steven Crowder this month.

Trump and Jair Bolsonaro in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2020. Picture: JIM WATSON/Getty