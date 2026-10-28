The son of the former president is following in his father's footsteps by fleeing the country after an electoral loss

Flavio Bolsonaro steps off a plane after arriving at Opa Locka Executive Airport in Miami, Florida on October 28, 2026. Picture: RICARDO ARDUENGO/Getty

By Sophie Clark

Flavio Bolsonaro landed in the US after losing the Brazilian presidential elections on October 25.

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The right-wing candidate who lost in the final round of voting to incumbent left-wing President Lula da Silva, initially said the elections should be "annulled" calling the results "inexplicable" . Bolsonaro, his wife, and his two daughters, reportedly went missing after the results were called, before landing in Miami on Wednesday. He is believed to have travelled by land to Argentina, before taking a Gulfstream jet to the US via Ecuador in order to avoid Brazilian air space. In response, Lula said: “This is what the Bolsonaro family are like. Brazil is their second homeland. Their first homeland is licking the boots of the US, as they’ve become accustomed to doing”. Read more: Flávio Bolsonaro granted US visa after fleeing Brazil following shock election defeat Read more: Trump says Brazilian election 'looks rigged' as defeated Bolsonaro refuses to concede

Members of law enforcement and others shield themselves with umbrellas as they escort a person to a vehicle after Brazilian presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro arrived at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport with his family on October 28, 2026. Picture: Joe Raedle/Getty

The senator is under investigation in Brazil in at least two criminal cases. One of them is over allegations that the lawmaker had something to do with a money-landering scheme involving betting companies. His father, former President Jair Bolsonaro, was initially sentenced to 27 years in prison for inciting a coup on January 8, 2023, after his 2022 election loss. Following his defeat, Bolsonaro’s supporters mobbed government buildings and attempted to change the results of the election. The former army captain was also found guilty of attempting to undermine election results by claiming there was unfounded voter fraud, using official government channels to promote his campaign, and being aware of a plan to assassinate Lula. He also fled to Florida for three months after his loss, before returning to Brazil to face charges. His sentence was shortened to just over two years by the Brazilian courts in 2026, and the 71-year-old is now under house arrest due to poor health.

Supporters of candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrate with the 'L' hand gesture in honor of Lula during general election day in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 25, 2026. Picture: NurPhoto/Getty