A fleet of self-driving cars to be used by Uber in London have been granted minicab licences.

Once they have demonstrated the technology is safe, Uber and Wayve will be required to obtain separate approval from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency if they want to operate the cars without a driver.

A human driver will sit behind the wheel ready to take control during journeys.

Uber said some of the 100,000 people who signed up to express their interest in experiencing robotaxis will be offered rides in the vehicles “later this summer”, ahead of a full public launch.

Technology company Wayve said Transport for London (TfL) has awarded private hire vehicle (PHV) licences to a number of its autonomous pure electric Ford Mustang Mach-E vehicles.

Wayve vice president for global affairs and assurance, Sarah Gates, said: “This licence is an important step towards giving Londoners the chance to experience autonomous driving technology.

“The responsible deployment of these vehicles will bring us safer, cleaner and quieter streets, and we’re proud to continue working alongside regulators, communities and the public as we take the next steps towards making autonomous rides a reality in the capital.”

Uber global head of autonomous mobility operations Annie Duvnjak said: “This licence is a key milestone in bringing autonomous rides to London on Uber.

“Our interest list has seen an incredible response from Londoners who are excited to experience Wayve’s British-built autonomous driving technology.”

A TfL spokesperson said safety is its “top priority” and any new vehicle licensed to carry passengers in London must align with its target of eliminating all deaths and serious injuries on London’s roads by 2041.

Wayve’s modifications to the Mustang Mach-E – such as its six cameras – were assessed by experts and found “they do not compromise passenger safety”, he added.

A qualified driver must be present and remain responsible for the car under the terms of a PHV licence.

Matthew Wright, regional organiser for the GMB Union, which represents thousands of private hire drivers in London, described TfL’s decision as “a worrying development”.

He said: “We can’t go charging ahead with new technologies without considering the implications of autonomous vehicles on all parties.”

These include how drivers will be “supported to reskill and redeploy if their jobs go”, and how driverless cars “cannot replace the knowledge, experience and human connection that a skilled driver offers”.

He added: “GMB urges TfL to proceed with extreme caution.”

Wayve was founded in 2017 by two University of Cambridge PhD students.

London will be the first city in the world to use its technology for commercial journeys.

Wayve is also working with car manufacturers such as Nissan and Stellantis to deploy its systems in private vehicles.