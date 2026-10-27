Play was suspended for nine minutes after a drone was spotted hovering above Highbury Stadium

Referee Michael Salisbury talks with Matt Lawlor, Manager of Fleetwood Town, as the game is paused due to a drone being spotted above the pitch. Picture: Carl Recine/Getty

By Issy Clarke

Arsenal's League Cup clash with Fleetwood was stopped for around nine minutes after an unauthorised drone was seen flying above the stadium.

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Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on as a drone pauses the game during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Fleetwood Town and Arsenal. Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty

The players remained on the pitch and were seen kicking the ball around while waiting for the drone to disappear. Yet five minutes after it had first appeared, the drone still hadn't vanished from view, prompting Salisbury to instruct the players to go into the dressing rooms. But after another two minutes, the operator of the drone was identified by police and play was swiftly resumed. This match is the biggest in Fleetwood’s 15-year history as a football league club, with this the furthest they have ever progressed in the League Cup.

Referee Michael Salisbury speaks to a member of Fleetwood Town staff as the game is paused due to a drone being spotted above the pitch. Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty