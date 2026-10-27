Fleetwood v Arsenal delayed after drone spotted flying above the stadium
Play was suspended for nine minutes after a drone was spotted hovering above Highbury Stadium
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Arsenal's League Cup clash with Fleetwood was stopped for around nine minutes after an unauthorised drone was seen flying above the stadium.
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Play was suspended for nine minutes after a drone was spotted hovering above Highbury Stadium amid Fleetwood’s Carabao Cup fourth-round tie against Premier League champions Arsenal.
The game had only just kicked off when referee Michael Salisbury ordered players off the pitch due to the incident.
Arsenal had been preparing to take a free-kick when Salisbury halted the match to speak with officials next to the touchline.
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The players remained on the pitch and were seen kicking the ball around while waiting for the drone to disappear.
Yet five minutes after it had first appeared, the drone still hadn't vanished from view, prompting Salisbury to instruct the players to go into the dressing rooms.
But after another two minutes, the operator of the drone was identified by police and play was swiftly resumed.
This match is the biggest in Fleetwood’s 15-year history as a football league club, with this the furthest they have ever progressed in the League Cup.
The Football Association's website advises officials to cease play in the event of a drone sighting,
The website says: “The use of drones is becoming ever more present in sports settings and particularly at football matches, with some examples from recent seasons in the England professional game.
It continues to advise that "upon the sighting of a drone above a football pitch/ stadium, the Referee should stop the game and advise both team captains and managers that play will not continue until the drone has passed, or left the vicinity of the players and spectators".
“If the drone is not passing or appearing to leave, where possible the Referee should advise both teams to return to the changing room, similar to if there was lighting."