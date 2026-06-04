The New World Screwworm has been detected in a three-week old calf in Texas after spreading across Mexico

screwworm larva, which infect and bury through the flesh of living warm-blooded animals. The flesh-eating parasite, thought to have been eliminated from North America has re-emerged. Credit: Beltsville Agricultural Research/USDA Photo/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

A flesh-eating maggot that gorges on warm-blooded animals alive has been discovered in a calf in Texas, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) said.

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The parasite has been identified in a three-week old calf . Picture: Alamy

NWS can infect people and pets as well, but the threat to humans is low and such cases are rare. The most common way it spreads is through movement of infested animals. The case, the first outbreak in 60 years, was found in a three-week old calf. It remains the only confirmed infestation in the country. The USDA said it had established a 20-km control area around the detection site, and related sterile screwworm flies into the area. These flies mate with wild female screwworms to produce infertile eggs.