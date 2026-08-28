Goverment should give asylum seekers a handout on rape and child abuse to every man in the UK, not just asylum seekers

As summer draws to a close, many are already struggling to get back into the swing of working life. Full inboxes, lengthy commutes, and the 116-day wait from the August bank holiday until Christmas have left employees in a post-holiday slump.

For businesses, this can be a challenging time too. Bosses are focused on achieving business objectives and gearing up for Q4, leaving employee morale dwindling in the background.

Wellness seminars and pizza parties aren’t enough to keep employees motivated. If bosses want employees to be ready to work after the summer holidays, businesses must take meaningful action to rethink working hours, workloads, and flexibility.

We’ve already seen some of this in action during the summer months. The World Cup was a prime example; as non-US-based fans had to contend with games at all hours, leaving businesses with a choice: either allow employees additional flexibility or deal with a sluggish workforce.

Germany, notably, introduced a controversial reform in the middle of World Cup fever, requiring a doctor’s note before employees could take sick leave, sparking debates over how lenient employers should be.

Clearly communicated options, such as the ability to work from home in the morning, staggered start times, or compressed hours, fostered goodwill and trust between employers and employees, leading to more stable productivity and output.

We saw this approach taken by some businesses in response to the numerous heatwaves too. Delayed trains and slower commutes were attributed to the high temperatures, and extreme heat also posed a health risk, leading many with no choice but to remain at home.

Again, flexibility from companies was integral to combating these conditions. Allowing employees to work from home, travel during off-peak times, or utilise relaxed dress codes helped drive positive sentiment and loyalty with no extra cost to businesses.

The question now is: if companies could make these adjustments over the summer, then why can’t they do it year-round?

For employees, the benefit is obvious, but there is a knock-on effect for employers too.

Our research found that happy employees were more likely to feel productive or motivated at work (78% vs. the 55% employee average), and the biggest driver of workplace happiness was a healthy work-life balance and flexible work options. Further proof that happiness is serious business, and should be treated as such.

In turn, analysis by the London School of Economics of the research found that organisations that score higher on employee happiness typically see a 20% increase in firm value and a 21% rise in profitability, demonstrating just how powerful a happy workplace is.

Flexibility can’t just be treated as a summertime exclusive. If companies want to cultivate a positive work culture and boost profitability, then working with employees and HR departments to create bespoke working plans and flexible structures is critical.

____________________

Suzanna Kemal is the Head of HR at Reward Gateway, an employee engagement and experience platform.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk