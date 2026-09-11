A technical issue at National Air Traffic Services (NATS) caused more than 2,000 flights arriving or departing the UK to be cancelled

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has said that the flight disruption that affected tens of thousands of people earlier this week was "totally unacceptable". Picture: Global

By Rebecca Henrys

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has said that the flight disruption that affected tens of thousands of people earlier this week was "totally unacceptable".

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A technical issue at National Air Traffic Services (NATS) caused more than 2,000 flights arriving or departing the UK to be cancelled following the fault on Tuesday. British Airways (BA) said the fault forced it to cancel almost 550 flights, which impacted more than 85,000 passengers. Ms Alexander told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that she is "confident" that NATS "prioritised safety" but she has made it clear to the chief executive that she expects a report outlining exactly what went wrong. Read more: Air traffic control boss on £1.5m a year faces intense pressure to resign after latest flights chaos Read more: Air traffic control chief has government backing, Downing St says amid ongoing flight disruption across UK

"I do need to be clear with your listeners that the level of disruption that the travelling public had to endure was totally unacceptable, and air passengers do deserve better," she told LBC. "I've also asked the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), who are the independent regulator of NATS, to conduct an independent review, because we can't have NATS marking their own homework here." Downing Street said the Government still had confidence in NATS chief executive Martin Rolfe amid calls for his resignation. Among those calling for the NATS boss’ resignation is Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary. who said Mr Rolfe’s position was “untenable.” The air traffic services provider has apologised for disruption to passengers and airlines, for which Mr Rolfe said he took “full responsibility”.

A plane takes off from Gatwick Airport on September 09, 2026 in Crawley, England. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

They added: “We are very much aware of the additional pressure this has placed on colleagues across the industry, and thank them for their continued hard work.” This isn't the first time issues with NATS have led to severe disruption for passengers. Last July, a “radar-related issue” caused an air traffic control failure which disrupted thousands of passengers and forced the cancellation of more than 160 flights. In August 2023, more than 700,000 passengers suffered disruption when flights were grounded at UK airports when NATS suffered a technical glitch while processing a flight plan. When pressed by Nick on whether three strikes should mean Mr Rolfe is out, Ms Alexander said she is "not going to rush to judgement".