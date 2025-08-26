A Boeing 777 flight suffered "engine failure" mid-air and was forced to make an emergency landing in Siberia.

The Air China jet, carrying 311 passengers and crew to Beijing from Heathrow, diverted to Nizhnevartovsk in Russia’s Khanty-Mansi region.

The flight reportedly suffered the 'engine failure' over Russian airspace.

It is not yet clear how many British citizens were on board.

One eyewitness told Russian outlet Baza: "Airport services were on high alert for the unexpected guest. “It’s not every year that such a flight from the UK arrives in Nizhnevartovsk.

"But they prepared quickly — a suitable boarding ramp was immediately brought to the plane.

"What happens next is still unknown.

“Most likely, the company will send a reserve aircraft along with technicians and parts, since local technicians definitely will not be able to repair such a large airliner in Nizhnevartovsk."

