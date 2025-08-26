London Heathrow flight carrying 311 passengers makes emergency landing in Russia following 'engine failure'
A Boeing 777 flight suffered "engine failure" mid-air and was forced to make an emergency landing in Siberia.
Listen to this article
The Air China jet, carrying 311 passengers and crew to Beijing from Heathrow, diverted to Nizhnevartovsk in Russia’s Khanty-Mansi region.
The flight reportedly suffered the 'engine failure' over Russian airspace.
It is not yet clear how many British citizens were on board.
One eyewitness told Russian outlet Baza: "Airport services were on high alert for the unexpected guest. “It’s not every year that such a flight from the UK arrives in Nizhnevartovsk.
"But they prepared quickly — a suitable boarding ramp was immediately brought to the plane.
"What happens next is still unknown.
“Most likely, the company will send a reserve aircraft along with technicians and parts, since local technicians definitely will not be able to repair such a large airliner in Nizhnevartovsk."
Read More: Three people dead and one seriously injured after Isle of Wight helicopter crash
The flight landed in Siberia at 8.17am local time, after taking off from London at 10:43pm the night before.
They were in the air for a total of 5 hours 34 minutes.
Questions remain over where the passengers will stay while waiting for the reserve aircraft.
UK bank cards will not work in Russia due to sanctions.
The Foreign Office warns against all travel to Putin’s country, as British citizens risk detention or prosecution for activities seen as “against Russian interests.”
The Ural Transport Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed the emergency landing.
Nizhnevartovsk is 1,435 miles east of Moscow.
Heathrow and Air China has been contacted for comment by LBC.