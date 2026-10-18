A flight from Tel Aviv to Vienna was forced to make an emergency landing in Sofia after a bomb threat was reported on board.

The Airbus A320, carrying 51 passengers and six crew, was diverted to the Bulgarian capital on Sunday evening.

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Transport said the crew raised the alarm while near the Romanian border and made the decision to land in Sofia.

A statement said: "During the flight, on the border with Romania, the crew reported a bomb threat signal and decided to land in Sofia extraordinarily."

An Air Force fighter jet escorted the aircraft until it touched down, officials added.

Passengers have been taken off the plane as authorities carry out checks.

"A working headquarters has been formed and the responsible institutions have started an inspection," the statement added.

The airline operating the service has not yet been identified.

This is a breaking news story.