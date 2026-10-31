Flights have been halted at Jersey Airport for a second night in a row after further drone sightings.

Airport staff said there was disruption to inbound flights due to “drone activity in the vicinity of the airfield.”

Flights from Heathrow, Southampton and Gatwick have been cancelled.

On Friday evening, three flights were diverted back to the UK because of drones flying in the airport's restricted airspace.

Jersey Police have asked residents of the island to be on the lookout for people operating drones.

The force posted online: “We need the community’s help following further reports of drone activity near Jersey Airport this evening.

“We are asking Islanders across Jersey to keep their eyes and ears open.

“If you see someone you believe is currently operating a drone, please do not approach them. Make a note of the location, what you can see and any vehicle details, and call 999 immediately so officers can respond.”

They specifically want to see drone sightings if people have spotted them landing or taking off, information about areas where people have witnessed anyone using a drone, or people or vehicles in unusual locations.

They are also asking for any pertinent CCTV or dash cam footage.