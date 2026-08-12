Flights at Sicily's Catania airport have been suspended as fresh ash emissions from Mount Etna forced authorities to extend airspace restrictions, disrupting travel during the peak summer holiday season.

Airport operator SAC said arrivals and departures would remain suspended until 4pm after aviation authorities closed the affected sector of airspace around eastern Sicily.

"Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights with their airlines. Further updates will follow in the coming hours," SAC said in a statement.

The impact of the latest eruption was felt beyond Sicily, with flight cancellations and significant delays reported overnight in neighbouring Malta as volcanic ash drifted south across the Mediterranean.

Conditions appeared to improve on Wednesday, although Malta International Airport continued to warn passengers of possible disruptions.

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