Over 600 flights have been delayed at London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports as the UK's heatwave turns to thunderstorms.

Dozens more flights have been cancelled during to the stormy weather, with UK's air traffic control service saying the disruption was expected to last until the end of the day.

Delays to affected flights vary, but Gatwick's live departure board shows delays of nearly six hours on an outbound flight to Antalya in Turkey.

Around 340 flights arriving at or departing from Heathrow have been delayed so far on Saturday, according to tracker FlightAware.

An additional 320 have been impacted coming in and out of Gatwick, where it is understood that temporary air traffic control restrictions had been put in place.

Read more: Conservatives pledge tax break for army reserves in plan to boost numbers

Read more: British rescue team joins Venezuela earthquake search effort as death toll nears 1,000