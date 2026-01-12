Birmingham Airport was forced to halt arrivals overnight after a power outage caused a power outage at a National Air Traffic Service's (NATS) radar site.

Read more: Number of homicides in London falls to lowest level since 2014

NATS apologised for the disruption and said its engineers were working with the National Grid to resolve a "power cut in Shropshire".

Over 20 flights were cancelled, diverted or delayed by the "technical issue", with several flights being delayed by over four hours.

Birmingham Airport also apologised, as the issue meant that only departing flights were being able to operate.

Bosses said the radar which serves the airport was restored shortly before 1.30am on Monday.

Multiple flights were diverted to East Midlands Airport and Liverpool's John Lennon Airport, with one flight from Amsterdam remaining airborne for almost an hour before returning to the Netherlands.

The power issues comes 10 months after Heathow Airport was shut down following a "catastrophic failure" of equipment in a nearby substation.

The outage led to the cancellation of around 1,300 flights, plunging 270,000 passengers into travel chaos.

NATS also made headlines for the all the wrong reasons last year when air traffic problems resulted in more than 1,000 flights departing UK airports being cancelled.

An initial investigation found the air traffic control failure was caused by flight data which its system "didn't understand" and "couldn't interpret".