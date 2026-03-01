Flights grounded over missile threat, with one dead and many injured at Abu Dhabi and Dubai airports
The incidents are reportedly due to an overnight Iranian attack.
An "incident" at Abu Dhabi's Zayed airport has left one dead and seven hurt, whilst a further four injuries have been reported at Dubai International.
It comes as many flights in and out of the Middle East have been cancelled due to US missile attacks on Iran and subsequent counterstrikes targeting American bases in the region.
Abu Dhabi Airports posted on X, saying the incident "resulted in one fatality involving an Asian national and 7 injuries".
They did not give a cause for the incident, but urged against "circulating rumours".
The Dubai incident happened when a concourse sustained "minor damage", according to the city's media office.
Four people sustained injuries.
Aviation sources reported one of the terminals had been damaged overnight during an Iranian attack.
Flights from both airports were grounded on Saturday as a precaution and are expected to remain disrupted on Sunday.
Many airlines are re-routing or cancelling flights to or via the region due to the outbreak of violence.
There was also a minor fire on the facade of the Dubai's Burj al Arab hotel due to a drone interception.
The Dubai media office wrote on X: "Civil Defence teams responded immediately and brought the incident under control. No injuries have been reported."
Another luxury hotel was also damaged by fire earlier on Saturday, understood to have been caused by remnants from a falling missile.
The UK Foreign Office (FCDO) has warned Britons in several Middle East countries to "immediately shelter in place" and to avoid travel to Israel and Palestine.
"Remain indoors in a secure location, avoid all travel and follow instructions from the local authorities," advised the FCDO.