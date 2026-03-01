An "incident" at Abu Dhabi's Zayed airport has left one dead and seven hurt, whilst a further four injuries have been reported at Dubai International.

The incidents are reportedly due to an overnight Iranian attack.

It comes as many flights in and out of the Middle East have been cancelled due to US missile attacks on Iran and subsequent counterstrikes targeting American bases in the region.

Abu Dhabi Airports posted on X, saying the incident "resulted in one fatality involving an Asian national and 7 injuries".

They did not give a cause for the incident, but urged against "circulating rumours".

The Dubai incident happened when a concourse sustained "minor damage", according to the city's media office.

Four people sustained injuries.

