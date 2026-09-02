Bronwen James, from Chippenham, Wiltshire, is accused of four charges of sexual activity with the student at Bitterne Park School in Southampton, Hampshire.

Former PE teacher Bronwen James, 29, leaves Salisbury Magistrates' Court, Wiltshire, after appearing in court to face 13 sexual offences against three children. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A “flirty” PE teacher had sex with a 16-year-old pupil as they watched Wimbledon and asked him to call her “miss”, a court has heard.

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Bronwen James, 30, of Chippenham, Wiltshire, is on trial at Winchester Crown Court accused of four charges of sexual activity with the student at Bitterne Park School in Southampton, Hampshire. Edward Culver, prosecuting, said: “This case is about a teacher who exploited her position to engage in sexual activity with one of her students. “She flirted with him, exchanged messages with him, took him to her home and she had sex with him.” Mr Culver said that the relationship started after the student asked for James’s Snapchat address which she initially refused before accepting and they began sending “flirty” messages. The prosecutor said that James first met up with the student by picking him up in her car and them parking at Weston Shore, Southampton, where they “kissed”. Read more: Brit living in Sweden since childhood deported as 2,500 Britons kicked out since Brexit Read more: Five people including teenager charged after newborn baby girl stabbed to death in Sheffield

Former PE teacher Bronwen James, 29, leaves Salisbury Magistrates' Court, Wiltshire, after appearing in court to face 13 sexual offences against three children. Picture: Alamy

The pair then went to James’ home where they “kissed and cuddled” while watching Wimbledon on the television, before they went to her bedroom where they performed sex acts on each other and had sexual intercourse, Mr Culver said. He said that they had sex three or four times at her home and added: “They messaged daily and she told (him) she cared about him and they even discussed moving in with each other, she told him she loved him and wanted to move away together.” Mr Culver also said that the pupil went under the nickname “Number 8” in their messages because he was the eighth male she had slept with. In a video interview with police, the student said that they “always used to flirt in lessons” before they met up in her car. He said that the following day she came up to him in class and asked him in a “flirty” manner: “Where were you last night?”

Former PE teacher Bronwen James, 29, leaves Salisbury Magistrates' Court, Wiltshire, after appearing in court to face 13 sexual offences against three children. Picture: Alamy