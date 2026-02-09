There are more than 100 flood warnings in place across the country. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Hundreds of flood warnings and alerts are in place across the UK following days of non-stop rain in some areas.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A yellow warning for rain is in place covering parts of Wales, south west and south east England. The Met Office warned bands of rain and heavy showers will move east across southern parts of England and Wales during Monday afternoon and evening. 10-15 mm of rain is likely fairly widely with 20-30 mm in some places exposed to the strong south to southeasterly winds. Four days of rain has also been predicted this week for London. Read more: Will it ever stop raining?

Monday morning will dawn dull and rather murky for many of us with a chance of fog in places, especially over higher ground.



Brightening up in places but staying rather wet and windy in northeast Scotland with rain and freshening winds pushing into southwest England too 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/oZt8O4ge3Q — Met Office (@metoffice) February 8, 2026

On Thursday, the Met Office announced that rain had fallen every day of 2026 in south-west England and South Wales. Both have experienced a far wetter than average January, with 50% more rainfall than usual, the forecasters said.

Flood water surrounds Langport on the Somerset Levels following heavy rain. Picture: Getty

Boys are seen at the edge of the flooding in Axminster. Picture: Getty

Sustained rainfall has led to widespread highway flooding in the Midlands. Picture: Alamy

What should I expect? Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible

A chance of some interruption to power supplies and other services

A yellow warning for rain is in place from 12pm until midnight. Picture: Met Office