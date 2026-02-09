Hundreds of flood warnings and alerts in place across UK following days of non-stop rain
Hundreds of flood warnings and alerts are in place across the UK following days of non-stop rain in some areas.
Listen to this article
A yellow warning for rain is in place covering parts of Wales, south west and south east England.
The Met Office warned bands of rain and heavy showers will move east across southern parts of England and Wales during Monday afternoon and evening. 10-15 mm of rain is likely fairly widely with 20-30 mm in some places exposed to the strong south to southeasterly winds.
Four days of rain has also been predicted this week for London.
Read more: Will it ever stop raining?
Monday morning will dawn dull and rather murky for many of us with a chance of fog in places, especially over higher ground.— Met Office (@metoffice) February 8, 2026
Brightening up in places but staying rather wet and windy in northeast Scotland with rain and freshening winds pushing into southwest England too 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/oZt8O4ge3Q
On Thursday, the Met Office announced that rain had fallen every day of 2026 in south-west England and South Wales.
Both have experienced a far wetter than average January, with 50% more rainfall than usual, the forecasters said.
What should I expect?
- Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer
- Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer
- Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible
- A chance of some interruption to power supplies and other services
What Should I Do?
The Met Office said:
Check if your property could be at risk of flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.
Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.
People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.
Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.