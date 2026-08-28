Fresh flood warnings and alerts have been issued as dozens of homes were damaged by flood water after most of England and the whole of Wales was declared in drought.

Two areas have been warned to expect flooding, and flooding is possible in 21 areas, according to the Environment Agency (EA).

Flood warnings have been issued for Smestow Brook at Hinksford, in the West Midlands, and Tanyard Stream at Kenilworth, in Warwickshire, while the flood alerts are in place mainly around the Midlands and areas north of London.

Meanwhile, trains have been disrupted at Knebworth towards London because of flood water making the railway potentially unsafe, National Rail said.

Disruption is expected until 11am.

It comes after hot weather across the UK which coincided with extremely dry conditions.

The Met Office has previously said the UK is on course for its hottest summer on record after five heatwaves, with temperatures of up to 38.1C recorded in London.

The EA said that after a National Drought Group meeting on Thursday morning, 71.3% of England remains in drought.

It said August so far has received only 34% of the expected rainfall.