The north-east of Scotland could face further flooding and travel disruption as a yellow weather warning for rain continues into the weekend.

The Met Office weather warning covering the Grampian, Angus and Perth regions came into effect at midnight and is in place until 9am on Sunday.

On Saturday morning, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) had 11 flood warnings and four flood alerts active.

A Met Office spokesman said: “Following a three-day spell of very wet weather across this region, with some places having seen in excess of 100mm, a further day of fairly persistent and at times heavy rain is expected, before easing during Saturday night.

“Many places are likely to see a further 20-30mm of rain, and a few spots could see 50mm.

“Above 400-500 metres, however, a lot of this will fall as snow, with rain confined to areas of ground below this level.”

