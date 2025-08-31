Met Office issues weather warning for heavy rain as flooding set to disrupt parts of UK
A flood warning has been issued by the Met Office for parts of southern Scotland amid frequent heavy showers.
The yellow rain warning is in place from 3am to 10am on Monday September 1.
The regions and local authorities affected are Dumfries and Galloway, the Scottish Borders, East Ayrshire and South Lanarkshire.
Some places could see 40-50mm of rain where showers are particularly heavy, with 15-30mm expected widely.
The forecaster said this amount of rain could bring surface water flooding for the morning rush hour and trigger travel disruption.
Bus and train services will probably be affected, while spray and flooding on roads will also likely to make journey times longer.
Here is what the Met Office recommends:
- Check if your property could be at risk of flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.
- Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️

Rain across parts of Southern Scotland

Monday 0300 – 1000
Rain across parts of Southern Scotland
Monday 0300 – 1000
