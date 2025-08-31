A flood warning has been issued by the Met Office for parts of southern Scotland amid frequent heavy showers.

The yellow rain warning is in place from 3am to 10am on Monday September 1.

The regions and local authorities affected are Dumfries and Galloway, the Scottish Borders, East Ayrshire and South Lanarkshire.

Some places could see 40-50mm of rain where showers are particularly heavy, with 15-30mm expected widely.

The forecaster said this amount of rain could bring surface water flooding for the morning rush hour and trigger travel disruption.

Bus and train services will probably be affected, while spray and flooding on roads will also likely to make journey times longer.

