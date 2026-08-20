Flood warnings have come into force in parts of England as heavy showers arrive following weeks on end with no rainfall.

Parts of the UK are seeing the “first meaningful rain for a long time”, the Met Office said on Wednesday, after a summer of punishing heatwaves and extremely dry weather left some areas facing water shortages.

But flood warnings issued by the Environment Agency have come into force today as thunderous downpours continue to hit parts of the country.

High river levels are expected to cause flooding on Thursday at Walverden Water at Nelson, Lancashire, the Environment Agency said.

Locations most affected will be properties in Nelson on and close to Riverside Business Park, Pendle Industrial Estate, Southfield Street, Brook Street, Sagar Street, Holme Street, Leeds Road, Pendle Community Hospital, Riverside Business Centre and Nelson and Colne College.

Flooding alerts have also been issued, meaning flooding is possible, for the Crossens area in west Lancashire, Middlesbrough Becks, and River Alt, Formby to Huyton.

Read more: Thunderstorm warnings issued across UK as Brits hit with ‘heavy pulses of rain' for first time in months

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