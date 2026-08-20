Flood warnings come into force as UK hit by thundery showers after dry spell
The Environment Agency issued the warnings amid heavy and thundery showers.
Flood warnings have come into force in parts of England as heavy showers arrive following weeks on end with no rainfall.
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Parts of the UK are seeing the “first meaningful rain for a long time”, the Met Office said on Wednesday, after a summer of punishing heatwaves and extremely dry weather left some areas facing water shortages.
But flood warnings issued by the Environment Agency have come into force today as thunderous downpours continue to hit parts of the country.
High river levels are expected to cause flooding on Thursday at Walverden Water at Nelson, Lancashire, the Environment Agency said.
Locations most affected will be properties in Nelson on and close to Riverside Business Park, Pendle Industrial Estate, Southfield Street, Brook Street, Sagar Street, Holme Street, Leeds Road, Pendle Community Hospital, Riverside Business Centre and Nelson and Colne College.
Flooding alerts have also been issued, meaning flooding is possible, for the Crossens area in west Lancashire, Middlesbrough Becks, and River Alt, Formby to Huyton.
Read more: Thunderstorm warnings issued across UK as Brits hit with ‘heavy pulses of rain' for first time in months
Read more: Rain in coming days won’t solve drought overnight, forecasters warn
Some showers could be heavy and thundery today and tomorrow. Take care when travelling, as even moderate rain can reduce your ability to see and be seen.— Met Office (@metoffice) August 20, 2026
Take a look at some of our tips and advice to stay #WeatherReady⤵️https://t.co/5j5aH5J25E
The Met Office wrote on X on Thursday: “Some showers could be heavy and thundery today and tomorrow. Take care when travelling, as even moderate rain can reduce your ability to see and be seen.”
In an earlier post, it wrote: “Expect plenty of showers this afternoon, with some heavy, thundery downpours and the chance of hail.“Showers will become fewer and lighter across Scotland, Northern Ireland and southwest England as the afternoon goes on.”
“Feeling noticeably fresher for many.”
Further thundery showers continue 📡— Met Office (@metoffice) August 20, 2026
Latest radar here 👇 pic.twitter.com/lPojcopqOh
The warnings come after rain on Tuesday night saw Wisley, in Surrey, break its 62-day dry streak, the longest of any area in the UK, with 1.6mm falling in the early hours.
Met Office data showed up to 23mm of rain fell in Billinge Hill, Merseyside, in the 12 hours to 6am on Wednesday.Elsewhere, up to 13mm was recorded in parts of Northern Ireland and between 6-10mm fell across south-west England.
Met Office Meteorologist Clare Nasir said in a video update for the weather service that “heavy” pulses of rain were also felt across Northern Ireland and Scotland.