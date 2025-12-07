Flooding and power outages possible as yellow weather warnings for wind and rain issued
The unsettled weather will continue throughout the UK in the coming week.
Yellow weather warning are in place for parts of England, Scotland and Wales over the coming week as more wind and rain look set to batter the UK.
The Met Office has also warned there could be flooding, travel disruption and power outages as the unsettled weather continues into December.
Yellow warning for high winds have been issued from Hampshire to Cornwall and up to north Wales from 10pm Monday until 4pm on Tuesday.
It said there could be disruption to transport networks with high-sided vehicles delayed on exposed routes and bridges, and coastal routes and seafronts affected by spray and large waves.
A yellow warning for rain has been issued for the same regions from 6pm Monday until 6pm Tuesday with the potential for houses and businesses being flooded and warnings some communities could be cut off.
Another rain warning is in place for north-west England from midnight on Tuesday until 3pm, while a wind warning has been issued for north-west Scotland from 3pm on Tuesday until 10am on Wednesday.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Holley said: “Whilst there is some uncertainty as to the exact track and intensity of the area of low pressure as it passes close to western Scotland later on Tuesday, many parts of the UK are likely to see spells of rain which, given saturated ground, could lead to flooding and delays to road and rail travel.
“In addition, strong winds are expected, particularly in northern and western areas. We are closely monitoring developments and may issue updates to the warnings as the situation evolves.”
The latest advisories follow a yellow warning for heavy rain for Northern Ireland on Sunday, due to end at 3pm.
Twelve flood warnings were in place across England on Sunday.
Gusts of up to 40mph hit parts of the south coast overnight into Saturday, with firefighters in Seaford, East Sussex, called to reports that a garage roof and door had become detached in the high winds.
The Met Office forecast for the rest of December remains unsettled with further periods of low pressure predicted.
Meteorologists said it was too early to provide an accurate forecast for the Christmas period.