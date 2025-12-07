The unsettled weather will continue throughout the UK in the coming week.

Members of the public make their way through a rain shower. Picture: Getty

By Ruth Lawes

Yellow weather warning are in place for parts of England, Scotland and Wales over the coming week as more wind and rain look set to batter the UK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Met Office has also warned there could be flooding, travel disruption and power outages as the unsettled weather continues into December. Yellow warning for high winds have been issued from Hampshire to Cornwall and up to north Wales from 10pm Monday until 4pm on Tuesday. It said there could be disruption to transport networks with high-sided vehicles delayed on exposed routes and bridges, and coastal routes and seafronts affected by spray and large waves. A yellow warning for rain has been issued for the same regions from 6pm Monday until 6pm Tuesday with the potential for houses and businesses being flooded and warnings some communities could be cut off. Read more: Investigation re-opened into missing flight MH370 after previous searches abandoned due to poor weather Read more: 'All of a sudden you're safe': Law student evacuated from Gaza speaks of survivor's guilt and coping with British weather

People walking with their umbrellas on the Westminster Bridge after weeks of unsettled weather. Picture: Getty