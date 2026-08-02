Scottish government announces more cash to help communities tackle flooding caused by climate change
The Scottish Government has announced more cash to help communities tackle climate change related flooding.
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A new £15 million fund has been launched to help local groups, communities and local authorities improve their flood resilience and preparedness.
The money will support sustainable drainage, including natural features like green spaces and planting, to reduce flood risk and future proof existing flooding infrastructure.
Climate Action Secretary Gillian Martin said the Scottish Government is “determined to take action” against climate change related flood risks.
She said: “Climate change means, globally, we are facing an increasing flood risk, and Scotland is not immune to that. We are determined to take action now to protect people, homes and livelihoods.
“This £15 million package delivers on our 100 days commitment to invest in flood mitigation and prevention, with support targeted where it is needed most.
“By working closely with communities, local authorities and expert partners, we are investing in practical measures that will strengthen resilience and adapt to the challenges of the future.”
There will be specific support for coastal communities with projects to replenish sand dunes and reduce flood risk in towns like Montrose.
Montrose has been facing accelerating coastal erosion to its sand dunes, leaving its historic golf course at risk.
The Angus town has seen its shoreline move inland by 120m over the past five decades with Angus Council advising the rate of future erosion is now predicted to be higher than previously anticipated.
Public Health Scotland will also develop a new interactive tool combining flood risk data with population and demographic data to help identify communities and groups most at risk in the future.
A new flood advisory service will support local authorities in delivering major flood protection schemes more efficiently, reducing delays and improving value for public money.
Ms Martin continued: “From community-led projects and nature-based solutions to better data, improved infrastructure and more effective flood protection schemes, this investment complements our wider flood resilience strategy to help build a safer, more resilient Scotland.”