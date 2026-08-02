The Scottish Government has announced more cash to help communities tackle climate change related flooding.

A new £15 million fund has been launched to help local groups, communities and local authorities improve their flood resilience and preparedness.

The money will support sustainable drainage, including natural features like green spaces and planting, to reduce flood risk and future proof existing flooding infrastructure.

Climate Action Secretary Gillian Martin said the Scottish Government is “determined to take action” against climate change related flood risks.

She said: “Climate change means, globally, we are facing an increasing flood risk, and Scotland is not immune to that. We are determined to take action now to protect people, homes and livelihoods.

“This £15 million package delivers on our 100 days commitment to invest in flood mitigation and prevention, with support targeted where it is needed most.

“By working closely with communities, local authorities and expert partners, we are investing in practical measures that will strengthen resilience and adapt to the challenges of the future.”