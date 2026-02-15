A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in force as flooding is expected in more than 70 areas across the country.

A series of warnings expired throughout Saturday, but a snow and ice warning covers most of Scotland and large parts of England until 10am on Sunday.

The yellow warning for snow and ice stretches from Derby across the majority of Scotland.

The Environment Agency has urged the public to remain vigilant amid the ongoing flood risk.

On Saturday night there were 74 flood warnings and 163 flood alerts in place across England.

Jonathan Day, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, said that although around 330 homes and businesses had been flooded, they had managed to protect more than 24,000 others.

The Met Office said snow in these areas might be “heavy at times”, which could cause “some disruption to travel”.

