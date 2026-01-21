Heavy rain in parts of north-east Scotland could lead to flooding over the next two days, the Met Office has warned.

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place from 6pm on Wednesday until 11.59pm on Friday, covering areas north of Stirling, including much of the east coast north into Moray.

The Met Office said there is a small chance businesses and homes may be flooded, and there is a small risk of danger to life due to possible floods and fast-flowing water.

It also said there may be delays or cancellations to public transport services, and some communities may become cut off.

Drivers have been warned to take care, and the Met Office also said power cuts are possible due to the adverse weather.

