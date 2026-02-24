Flood waters flowing through Caledonian Road following a burst pipe. Picture: X

By Jacob Paul

Flooding across north London has caused choas after a Thames Water pipe burst.

Flood waters surged through a main road in Islington on Tuesday after the 30-inch water main burst. Shocking footage and images shows vast amounts of water streaming through Caledonian Road. Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were deployed to the scene at around 2pm. Dozens of homes were left without water due as repair works were carried out. The area between Caledonian Road and Twyford Street to the junction of Thornhill Bridge Wharf and Caledonian Road has been affected - impacting the postcodes N1, N7, WC1X and EC1R.

Dozens of residents were left withouth water. Picture: X

Engineers remained on site for hours as they worked to isolate the damaged section of pipe, with several homes still with water until the early evening.

A spokesperson for Thames Water said: "We’re very sorry to those who have experienced flooding as a result of this burst. “Our customer representatives and loss adjuster teams are on site to provide advice and support to those directly impacted.“To keep the public and our teams safe, traffic management measures are in place while we carry out repairs on Caledonian Road. We apologise for any disruption or delays this may cause in the area.” “We understand how distressing and disruptive this situation is, and we sincerely appreciate your continue.”