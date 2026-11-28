Downpours will continue until the end of Tuesday, with forecasters predicting 30-60mm of rain widely, with the potential for more than 100mm in the wettest locations.

A resident in Salisbury walking through floods in Feburary. Picture: Richard Newton/Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Heavy rain will hit parts of the UK next week with weather warnings issued and forecasters predicting flooding and disruption to travel.

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The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings covering parts of England and Wales, in force from midday on Monday until just before midnight on Tuesday. The warnings cover Cumbria in north-west England, as well as large parts of north and south Wales, where “heavy and persistent rain” will develop on Monday. Downpours will continue until the end of Tuesday, with forecasters predicting 30-60mm of rain widely, with the potential for more than 100mm in the wettest locations. A separate yellow weather warning for rain was issued for Scotland, stretching from the southern coast to the Highlands and due to be in force from 3am on Monday until midday on Tuesday. Read More: Snow and freezing rain: Met Office issues warnings for wintery weekend Read More: What will the weather be like in December and could there be a white Christmas?

A pedestrian walks across a waterlogged Wimbledon Common, southwest London. Picture: amer ghazzal/Alamy

The rain will be accompanied by strong to gale force south to southwesterly winds, the Met Office added. Met Office meteorologist Dan Holley said in a morning weather update on Saturday: “If we look at the bigger picture into next week, we’ve got a conveyer belt of frontal systems coming in Sunday night onwards. “For several days, Monday, Tuesday, we could see a fair bit of rain piling onto these westerns hills of the UK, initially in the north west, and then that focus will slip further south as we head through Tuesday. “So, the potential for quite a bit of rain on western hills, another watch point where we might see a little bit of flooding.” The Met Office warned any flooding could cause disruption to travel, with possible road closures, as well as delays and cancellations to train and bus services.

A flood warning sign is seen beside the River Eden in Carlisle in north-west England. Picture: ANDY BUCHANAN/Getty