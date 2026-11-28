Forecasters warn of flooding and travel disruption as downpours loom
Downpours will continue until the end of Tuesday, with forecasters predicting 30-60mm of rain widely, with the potential for more than 100mm in the wettest locations.
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Heavy rain will hit parts of the UK next week with weather warnings issued and forecasters predicting flooding and disruption to travel.
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The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings covering parts of England and Wales, in force from midday on Monday until just before midnight on Tuesday.
The warnings cover Cumbria in north-west England, as well as large parts of north and south Wales, where “heavy and persistent rain” will develop on Monday.
Downpours will continue until the end of Tuesday, with forecasters predicting 30-60mm of rain widely, with the potential for more than 100mm in the wettest locations.
A separate yellow weather warning for rain was issued for Scotland, stretching from the southern coast to the Highlands and due to be in force from 3am on Monday until midday on Tuesday.
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The rain will be accompanied by strong to gale force south to southwesterly winds, the Met Office added.
Met Office meteorologist Dan Holley said in a morning weather update on Saturday: “If we look at the bigger picture into next week, we’ve got a conveyer belt of frontal systems coming in Sunday night onwards.
“For several days, Monday, Tuesday, we could see a fair bit of rain piling onto these westerns hills of the UK, initially in the north west, and then that focus will slip further south as we head through Tuesday.
“So, the potential for quite a bit of rain on western hills, another watch point where we might see a little bit of flooding.”
The Met Office warned any flooding could cause disruption to travel, with possible road closures, as well as delays and cancellations to train and bus services.
Flooding is more likely in areas where the ground becomes saturated or a build-up of fallen leaves blocks drainage.
It added that there is a small chance homes and businesses could be damaged by flooding, and that fast flowing or deep floodwater could cause danger to life.
Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and lead to some roads being closed, the forecaster added.
Meanwhile, other parts of the UK, including southern and eastern areas, will see a dry and bright start to the week.