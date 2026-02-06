A yellow rain warning runs from 5am on Thursday to 9pm Friday for parts of Wales, south-west and south-east England and the West Midlands

People look on at the cars stuck in the flooding in the hamlet of Weycroft, Axminster. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

"There's no end in sight", forecasters have said after announcing rain has fallen every day of 2026 in south-west England and South Wales.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen has seen no sunshine for two weeks - the longest period for the area since records began in 1957, with the gloom set to continue. South-west England and South Wales experienced a far wetter than average January, with 50% more rainfall than usual. It will still be falling daily in those areas by Sunday, the Met Office has said. A yellow rain warning runs from 5am on Thursday to 9pm Friday for parts of Wales, south-west and south-east England and the West Midlands.

Friday will start with rain for many 🌧️



Windy in the north with a little hill snow likely here too ❄️



Driest and brightest across western Scotland ⛅ pic.twitter.com/g5F5NwdNsd — Met Office (@metoffice) February 5, 2026

Some surface water flooding is likely because of the widely saturated ground and a few homes and business could flood, it said. Another yellow warning is in place for Northern Ireland from midday Thursday to midnight on Friday, and a snow warning is active from 3pm Thursday to 3am Friday across parts of the East Midlands, north-east and north-west England and Yorkshire. Met Office operational meteorologist Dan Stroud said: "Unfortunately, there's no end in sight."

Fishermen stand in flood water on the banks of the River Avon. Picture: Alamy

The rain in January in the south-west region was the 12th highest on record. Another band of rain in the south west will travel northwards on Friday with heavy bursts, he said. Heavy showers will continue in the south on Saturday morning before they gradually push up into Wales and the Midlands.

Aerial view from Burrowbridge in Somerset looking across the flooded fields of Curry Moor, Salt Moor, North Moor and Hay Moor on the Somerset Levels. Picture: Alamy