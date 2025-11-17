One of Europe’s most beloved tourist destinations is set to introduce strict new rules from next year.

Florence, one of the most-visited cities in Italy, is cracking down on outdoor dining.

As part of new plans, outdoor seating will be banned across 50 different streets in the city.

This will mainly affect the UNESCO-protected city centre, as well as the famous Ponte Vecchio bridge.

