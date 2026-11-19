The 30-year-old's appearance sparked intense online scrutiny earlier this week after a viral video questioned whether she had "fallen victim to Hollywood’s war on round faces"

Florence Pugh arrives at the 17th Governors Awards on Sunday. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Florence Pugh has hit back at "disturbing" online speculation that she has had plastic surgery.

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In a statement written to her 11 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, the actress denied that she had undergone plastic surgery or taken weight-loss jabs. The 30-year-old's appearance sparked intense online scrutiny earlier this week after a viral video questioned whether she had "fallen victim to Hollywood’s war on round faces". "I woke up the other morning and quite a lot of you were discussing my face and body in a disturbing way," Pugh wrote on Instagram. "I learnt online that I had been on Ozempic? I learnt that I'd had upper bleph? Lower bleph? Filler? Face lipo? Bucal fat remover? Chin surgery? Nose surgery?" Read more: Ozempic effect! Mounjaro boom sparks 680 per cent surge in belt-hole requests, Timpson boss reveals Read more: Mother-of-five died while undergoing Brazilian butt lift 'at friend's house', inquest told

The 30-year-old's appearance sparked intense online scrutiny earlier this week after a viral video questioned whether she had "fallen victim to Hollywood’s war on round faces". Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

The Oppenheimer and Marvel actress added: "I didn't know one person COULD get all of these things done over night if they wanted to." The star was referencing a video comparing photos of Pugh posing on the red carpet in 2024 with her appearance at the Academy’s Governors Awards on Sunday. In the clip, the reporter questioned whether Pugh had "fallen victim to Hollywood’s war on round faces". “The desirable thing in the entertainment industry and the modelling industry right now is this sculpted, snatched look," she added.

“Now that her jaw is more defined, her chin is more pointier, her jaws are more sharp, it makes sense why people are wondering if she’s had work done.” Pugh said she was "disturbed" that her body was being "dissected and pointed at again". She continued: “I have spent my whole career defending and protecting bodies that just grow the way they grow. I was subjected to fat shaming in the business from the moment I started and I have loved every time I get to tell someone they are being inappropriate about my weight, and I’m not changing that now just because you’ve all said so.” Pugh went on to directly shut down rumours that she has been on Ozempic or received surgery, adding: “And don’t EVER say that I didn’t make my own nose, I’ve always had that beautiful ski slope. Even as a baby!” Pugh continued that since turning 30 she had worked hard to change her relationship with alcohol and fitness.

Pugh has played several major roles, starring in Christopher Nolan's 2023 movie Oppenheimer. Picture: TCD/Prod.DB/Alamy

“For the first time in my ENTIRE career, I have had the opportunity to be rested, to sleep, to wake up and work out and to eat regularly and healthily," she continued. Musing on the scrutiny around her body throughout her years in the public eye, she added: “I’ve always been aware that seeing a confident woman be happy in her skin is triggering to a lot of people and for a long time just accepted that I will receive commentary like that. “But now this…? I’m asking us all to just be mindful. We are real people, living real lives.” The Little Women star went on that she had sued a handful of publications for publishing AI-generated images of her face appearing to show her receiving injectables.

The Little Women star went on that she had sued a handful of publications for publishing AI-generated images of her face appearing to show her receiving injectables. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy