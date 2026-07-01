Tributes have been paid to a woman who was mauled to death by a 12-ft alligator while swimming at a beauty spot in Florida with her boyfriend.

Chance managed to free one of Brittany’s arms but the gator bit the other one.

“Her boyfriend Chance grabbed the alligator trying to get it to release her when it took them both underwater.”

A medical examiner’s report states: “While they were swimming an alligator grabbed [Brittany] by her arm and began the ‘death roll’.

Her hero boyfriend bravely tried to fight off the giant reptile but it tore off both of Brittany’s arms in a ‘death roll’.

Brittany Clark, 31, was ambushed while swimming in the picturesque Econlockhatchee River in Florida.

Eventually he managed to bring Brittany back to shore where he started CPR but it was too late for her to be saved.

Chance told a 911 operator that he managed to drag Brittany out of the water with the help of a friend.

He said: “We’re far off the trail, we’re off of a little launch area by the river… We need help now!

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“You may see a helicopter. If you see it, just try and flag it down if you can.”

FWC spokesperson Chad Weber said: “They were hiking and they just stopped to swim.”

“She was bitten on both of her arms. The boyfriend was the one that made the phone call. He was trying to get her from the alligator’s mouth, and on the way to the hospital she did pass away from her injuries.”

Brittany’s older brother, Nick, told FOX 35 that she loved the outdoors and was full of life.

He said: “She was an amazing person; she was nice and helpful with anyone that needed any kind of help.”