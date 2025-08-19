Donald Jamesbrown Henry, 38, stabbed his friend during a row over Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

A Florida man who stabbed his friend to death during a row over Donald Trump is facing life in prison after being convicted of murder.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Donald Jamesbrown Henry, 38, has been found guilty of second-degree murder after killing Shawn Popp during an argument over whether President Trump’s business ventures had failed in the past. Under Florida law, Henry must serve at least 16 years and nine months behind bars, without parole, but could face life. Popp was smoking marijuana at a friend’s house in Arcadia on 22 October 2022 when he and Henry began arguing. Read more: Vladimir Putin's team reportedly carries a suitcase to collect his poo when he travels

Donald Jamesbrown Henry, 38, could face life in prison. Picture: Arcadia Sheriff's Office

At the time, Trump was not in office, but the personal divisions his first term created were still present across the United States. At one point, Popp claimed, “Trump is going bankrupt”, investigators wrote in a court filing, according to Reuters. Henry responded by saying he “strongly believed that Donald Trump did not go bankrupt but instead … chose the wrong individuals to do business with, which caused it to fail.” Popp was correct in that a number of Trump’s businesses have indeed filed for bankruptcy. However, it remains unclear if their row was focused on any specific business run by the US president. As the argument escalated, Henry accused Popp of “talking to him like he was stupid”, authorities said.