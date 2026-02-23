The two previously met in the ‘Fight of the Century’ in 2015.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao exchange punches during their welterweight unification championship bout on May 2, 2015. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Floyd Mayweather is to face Manny Pacquiao in a rematch of the richest fight in history in Las Vegas on September 19.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Netflix will broadcast the second instalment of their rivalry, which will be held at the Sphere, in what will be the 49-year-old Mayweather’s first professional fight since 2017. The two outstanding boxers of their generation met in the ‘Fight of the Century’ in 2015, which saw Mayweather register a unanimous points win to retain the WBA, WBC and WBO welterweight world titles. It was the highest-grossing event in the sport, generating revenue reportedly in the region of £445million. “I already fought and beat Manny once. This time will be the same result,” said Mayweather, who has a 50-0 record. Read more: Jack Draper marks comeback from injury by winning first-round match in Dubai Read more: Team GB given hero’s welcome after record-breaking Winter Olympics triumph

FLOYD MAYWEATHER vs. MANNY PACQUIAO



Two of the greatest icons in boxing history will meet again in the first-ever professional boxing match at Sphere in Las Vegas.



Saturday September 19

LIVE globally only on Netflix#MayPac2 pic.twitter.com/3i5FtXBzgX — Netflix (@netflix) February 23, 2026

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Manny Pacquiao in 2015 . Picture: Getty

Pacquiao, 47, has been active well beyond Mayweather’s professional retirement, with his most recent outing being a majority draw against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in July, also in Las Vegas. “Floyd and I gave the world what remains the biggest fight in boxing history,” Pacquiao said. “The fans have waited long enough—they deserve this rematch, and it will be even bigger now that it will be streamed live globally on Netflix. “I want Floyd to live with the one loss on his professional record and always remember who gave it to him. “As always, I dedicate this fight to my fellow Filipinos around the world and to bringing glory to the Philippines.”

Floyd Mayweather Jr. throws a punch at Conor McGregor during their super welterweight boxing match on August 26, 2017. Picture: Getty