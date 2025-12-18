Hospitals placed on 'high alert' as flu cases hit record levels for this time of year
Hospitals across England have been placed on “high alert” as flu cases hit their highest number ever for this time of year and strike action by resident doctors looms.
Listen to this article
An average of 3,140 flu patients were in hospital each day last week, up 18% from 2,660 the previous week.
At this point last year, the number stood at 2,629 patients, while in 2023 it was just 648.
Weekly flu numbers in England peaked at 5,408 patients last winter and reached 5,441 over the winter of 2022/23, the highest level since the pandemic.
Despite rising cases, NHS England said: "There are welcome signs that the rise in flu cases in hospital is slowing, particularly in the North West where hospital cases fell by 4% over the past week."
Read more: Five-day doctors' strike begins as ‘super-flu’ cases surge across NHS
Some 128 flu patients were in critical care beds in England last week, up from 106 the previous week and slightly higher than the number at this point last year (125).
Separately, an average of 427 hospital beds were filled each day last week by patients with diarrhoea and vomiting or norovirus-like symptoms, up 21% from 354 the previous week.
This is lower than at this point in 2024, when the figure stood at 711.
New analysis by the MailOnline suggests 70 of the 141 NHS trusts are facing their worst-ever flu numbers for this time of year.
Among the worst hit was University Hospitals Birmingham, which declared emergency measures last week.
Professor Meghana Pandit, NHS national medical director, said: “With record demand for A&E and ambulances and an impending resident doctors strike, this unprecedented wave of super flu is leaving the NHS facing a worst-case scenario for this time of year – with staff being pushed to the limit to keep providing the best possible care for patients.
“The number of patients in hospital with flu is extremely high for this time of year.
“Even worse, it continues to rise and the peak is not in sight yet, so the NHS faces an extremely challenging few weeks ahead.”