By Henry Moore

Hospitals across England have been placed on “high alert” as flu cases hit their highest number ever for this time of year and strike action by resident doctors looms.

An average of 3,140 flu patients were in hospital each day last week, up 18% from 2,660 the previous week. At this point last year, the number stood at 2,629 patients, while in 2023 it was just 648. Weekly flu numbers in England peaked at 5,408 patients last winter and reached 5,441 over the winter of 2022/23, the highest level since the pandemic. Despite rising cases, NHS England said: "There are welcome signs that the rise in flu cases in hospital is slowing, particularly in the North West where hospital cases fell by 4% over the past week." Read more: Five-day doctors' strike begins as ‘super-flu’ cases surge across NHS

As well as advising people to wear a face covering if they feel ill, health officials have also encouraged people to get the flu vaccine as numbers of positive tests continue to rise. Picture: Alamy