Christmas is coming and the NHS is still under pressure.

At the end of September, the waiting list stood at 7.39 million, down slightly from 7.41 million the month before. It’s progress, but fragile progress. Winter could wipe it out quickly.

Every year, flu sends thousands of people to hospital. This is happening alongside junior doctor strikes, an exhausted workforce, and the usual surge in cold-weather illnesses.

Put it all together and the system can easily get overwhelmed.

The flu vaccine is updated every year to target the strains expected to circulate. It does not stop flu completely, but if you do catch it, symptoms are usually milder and shorter.

It takes up to 14 days to become fully effective and for many people, it is free through the NHS.

Winter preparation is not just about vaccination. One of the simplest steps is to order repeat prescriptions in good time. Many pharmacies and GP surgeries will have reduced hours over the festive period, and no one wants to be scrambling for essential medicines on Christmas Day.

I know this, because I’ve been that pharmacist, patiently waiting for my turkey after a busy Christmas day serving patients. A little planning now can save a lot of stress later.

Community pharmacies play a crucial role throughout winter. They are often the first port of call for advice on common illnesses, over-the-counter treatments and where suitable, NHS consultations through the Pharmacy First scheme.

In many cases, this means people get timely support without adding pressure to GP surgeries or A&E.

Winter pressures are not new, but this year’s small dip in the waiting list shows there is still a chance to stabilise things if we act wisely.

Understanding how flu affects the system, what services are available and how to prepare for the Christmas period can make a real difference.

It does not take much. Check your medicines, plan ahead and stay informed.

Let’s keep the NHS running and make sure more families can spend Christmas where it matters most- together at home.