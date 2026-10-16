Older people are being urged to get their flu jab, with modelling suggesting almost 4,000 deaths last winter in England were caused by flu.

In children, who are known to spread flu to older age groups and can become very ill themselves, effectiveness was 51 to 68%.

This is despite the overall vaccine effectiveness in adults being lower than the previous winter, at 21 to 34%.

In England, the vaccination programme prevented an estimated 104,000 hospital admissions and 7,100 deaths, the report also found.

Figures from the UK Health Security Agency’s (UKHSA) annual report suggest excess deaths from flu were 3,798 last winter.

Age UK urged older people to “not get complacent” and make sure they have all the vaccinations they are eligible for.

UKHSA figures also show the RSV vaccine was around 82% effective at preventing hospital admissions among older adults aged 75 to 79.

RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but can be fatal in older people.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, said: “Nearly 4,000 deaths linked to flu in a single winter is a stark reminder that these seasonal viruses should never be dismissed as just a bad cold, particularly in later life.

“The latest evidence shows that vaccination prevented thousands of hospital admissions last winter and helped reduce the pressure on NHS services at one of the busiest times of the year.

“If you are offered a flu, Covid-19 or RSV vaccination this autumn and winter, we strongly encourage you to take up the opportunity.

“These vaccines can reduce your risk of becoming seriously ill and help you stay well, independent and active throughout the colder months.

“Many older people are already facing challenges this winter, including concerns about energy costs, keeping warm and managing existing health conditions.

“Having the vaccinations you are entitled to is one practical step you can take to protect your health.

“I would also encourage friends and family members to check that older relatives know which vaccinations they are eligible for and help them to arrange appointments if needed.”

Separate UKHSA figures published on Thursday suggest flu is currently circulating at low levels, having previously shown signs of an early rise in infections.

Hospital admissions for flu in England currently stand at 1.9 per 100,000 people, unchanged from a week ago and roughly the same rate as this point in 2025.

Flu levels last year went on to peak at the start of December, which was earlier than usual.

Dr Jamie Lopez-Bernal of the UKHSA said the agency would be “closely tracking” all the major respiratory viruses throughout the winter, including both flu and Covid-19, to “spot trends early and keep the public informed”.

He added: “While currently these virus levels are low, we can’t easily predict what may happen over the coming weeks and vaccination remains our best defence.

“If eligible, book your free NHS flu, Covid-19 or RSV vaccine or ensure your child receives their easy and painless nose spray flu vaccine as soon as possible, before viruses start circulating more widely this winter.”

Health minister Dame Diana Johnson said: “During the winter months, dangerous viruses spread more easily, posing an increased risk to older people and those with existing health conditions, who are more vulnerable.

“I am proud to support Age UK’s campaign and encourage everyone who has not yet come forward to book life-saving vaccinations against flu, Covid-19 and RSV as soon as possible.”

Dr Amanda Doyle from NHS England said that more than seven million people have already had their flu vaccine, adding: “If you’re eligible for a free NHS flu vaccination, including if you’re pregnant or have a young child who is offered the vaccine, please do come forward as soon as possible to help protect yourself and those around you.”