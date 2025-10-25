Parents are being urged to get their children vaccinated against flu. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Parents are being urged to get their children vaccinated against flu "wildfire" over half-term as cases rise, with pop-up clinics being set up at fire stations and bowling alleys.

NHS England said many schoolchildren will already have received flu vaccines at school, but there are still options for those who have missed out. It comes after health officials warned of an early flu season and urged people to get a vaccine to protect themselves. Pop-up clinics are also being held in places such as football pitches and libraries. In the Midlands, there are at least six fire station clinics across Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent over the next few weeks, including one in Longton on Saturday. A flu van is also visiting a fire station in Lancashire and south Cumbria during half-term. GP surgeries can give flu vaccines to school-aged children with certain health conditions and two and three-year-olds. Parents can also take pre-school children to pharmacies for vaccines, NHS England said.

School boy in medical face mask getting vaccine that will protect him during pandemic. Picture: Alamy