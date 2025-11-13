Flu is continuing to circulate at levels typically not seen until nearer Christmas, with a new strain driving the "unusually early start" to the season.

At this point in 2024 the rate stood at only 1.2 per 100,000 people, while in 2023 it was 0.4 and in 2022, which went on to be worst flu season for a decade, it was 1.7.

While this is still below the peaks reached in recent years, it is a rate of admissions usually not seen until December.

The rate of hospital admissions for flu in England stood at 3.9 per 100,000 people last week, broadly unchanged from 4.0 the previous week, according to data published by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Health officials have issued a renewed appeal for anyone eligible for a flu jab to get vaccinated as soon as possible, warning that cases are likely to rise further as the festive period approaches.

A new strain of flu is driving the early surge in cases, UKHSA said.

The "drifted" influenza A(H3N2) strain, also now known as subclade K, currently dominates infections in England.

Hospital admission rates are highest among people aged 85 and over, at 16.2 per 100,000 people, up week on week from 13.4; for children aged four and under, at 10.4 (down from 13.1); and 75 to 84-year-olds, at 9.8 (down from 11.6).

There were 394 new hospital admissions for flu in England last week, down from 466 the previous week but up from 302 a fortnight earlier.

Flu positivity has increased week on week, with an average of 11.9% tests on patients in hospital proving positive, up from 10.9%.

Dr Conall Watson, UKHSA consultant epidemiologist, said: "Flu continues to increase overall, despite the half-term break slowing transmission temporarily.

"We're issuing a further vaccine call to arms in our fight against flu.

"This upward trend reinforces the importance of vaccination for anyone eligible, especially as we head into a busy period with greater indoor mixing, when we typically see flu cases going up.

"Analysis shows children and adults are already receiving strong protection from this year's flu vaccines and I encourage anyone eligible to book their vaccination appointment sooner rather than later."

Flu jabs are available for everyone aged 65 and over; for those under 65 in clinical risk groups; care home residents and carers; pregnant women; close contacts of those who are immunosuppressed; and frontline health and social care workers as well as children.

Appointments and walk-in sessions are available in local pharmacies, GP practices and community clinic drop-in centres across the country.

Parents should complete their child's vaccination consent forms for schools, or book an appointment for two to three-year-olds, to ensure their child gets vaccinated against flu ahead of the Christmas period.