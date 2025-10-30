Flu is now circulating above baseline levels and doctors urge those eligible to get a vaccine

"The flu virus changes every year, so it’s important to get a vaccination each year to ensure your and your families’ protection, and to help reduce the spread to others.". Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

This year’s flu season has started "unusually early" with infections already rising among most age groups ahead of what is likely to be a "very challenging winter", health experts have warned.

Hospital admissions for flu in England stood at 2.2 per 100,000 people last week, up from 1.7 the previous week. While this is still well below the peaks reached in recent seasons, it is double the rate at this point last year (1.1) and higher than the rates at this stage in 2023 (0.2) and 2022 (1.2). Admission rates are highest among people aged 85 and over, at 11.8 per 100,000 people, up week on week from 7.2; for children aged four and under, at 5.5 (up from 4.7); and 75 to 84-year-olds, at 4.9 (up from 3.3). Flu is now circulating above baseline levels, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA). Its experts are advising everyone who is eligible for a flu vaccination to book an appointment as soon as possible. Read More: Prostate cancer screening for over-50s 'would save thousands of men's lives', major study says

Appointments and walk-in sessions are available in local pharmacies, GP practices and community clinic drop-in centres. Picture: Alamy

Jabs are available for everyone aged 65 and over; for those under 65 in clinical risk groups; care home residents and carers; pregnant women; close contacts of those who are immunosuppressed; and frontline health and social care workers as well as children. Appointments and walk-in sessions are available in local pharmacies, GP practices and community clinic drop-in centres across the country. Parents are being reminded to complete their child’s vaccination consent forms for schools, or to book an appointment for two to three-year-olds, to ensure their child gets vaccinated against flu ahead of the Christmas period. Dr Alex Allen, UKHSA consultant epidemiologist, said: “We’re seeing an unusually early start to the flu season this year, with the latest data showing a sharp increase among children but also increases in other age groups, with the virus now starting to spread more widely in the community.

"It’s crucial that everyone eligible books their appointment as soon as possible. The vaccine is our best defence.". Picture: Alamy