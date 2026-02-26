The driver was caught on camera dumping the household waste by a local resident, before attempting to flee the scene

By Danielle de Wolfe

The moment a brazen fly-tipper was caught in the act as he emptied a lorry load of rubbish onto a West London street has been caught on camera.

The footage, captured on Wednesday morning by an outraged local, shows the astonishing moment the resident was greeted by a lorry driver brazenly dumping the waste in the centre of the road. The incident took place on the renowned Stephenson Street - the backdrop to a host of pop music videos and films, including Pulp's Common People, Madness's Our House and hit blockbuster The Ipcress File. Caught in the act, the driver then attempts to flee the scene in such a hurry that the bed of the truck remains upright, scattering household waste along the length of the street. It comes as the UK's fly-tipping epidemic hits an all-time high, with the latest Government figures showing the number of incidents reported to councils across England climbed by 9% to 1.26 million cases between 2024/2025. Read more: People smuggler jailed after police saw migrants fleeing a yacht which crashed near British beach Read more: Two Brits arrested in Benidorm after sending fake 'kidnapping' video to relative demanding £725 ransom cash

The illegally dumped pile of household waste included glass, wood and rubble, with a long trail of waste left scattered along the cul-de-sac lined with Victorian terraced houses. Residents have said the area is now 'overwhelmed' by the level of fly-tipping. One local explained that it had taken numerous council waste vans and four hours to clear the debris left by the lorry. The contents are said to include items taken from a pub, with rubbish even including addressed mail which will likely be used to identify the lorry's origins. "People just think because it is a quiet residential area people can just dump here, and we've had sofas and cars and chairs, but this is a whole house," one local, Jamie Sutcliffe, told the Mail Online. "It's an area you will have seen on movies and adverts and TV shows, it's such a lovely vibrant community," he added. In the wake of the incident, an Ealing Council spokesperson said: 'We take all fly‑tipping incidents very seriously and we're grateful to residents who report them and share evidence when it is safe to do so.

