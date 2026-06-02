Incidents have soared across the country in recent years, with organised waste crime groups growing increasingly sophisticated and massive illegal dumps in protected areas sparking public outrage

A collection of tents and camping fly tipping has been gathered by forestry workers in Lady Clough Wood in the Derbyshire Peaks National Park. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The Government should introduce a single national system where people can report fly-tipping and waste crimes, a group of rural stakeholders urged.

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The issue has evolved into a large-scale criminal industry that is harming rural communities, the environment and costing the economy millions of pounds each year, according to a report published on Tuesday by the National Rural Crime Network (NRCN) and Future Countryside, which bring together organisations such as the National Farmers’ Union, Crimestoppers and the Countryside Alliance. Incidents have soared across the country in recent years, with organised waste crime groups growing increasingly sophisticated and massive illegal dumps in protected areas sparking public outrage. Official figures also showed fly-tipping on public land increased by 9% last year to new highs. However, the rural groups say the true scale of the problem is likely to be far greater because incidents on private land, large-scale illegal dumping handled by the Environment Agency and many unreported cases are excluded from the national data. Read More: Man fined £1,000 for 'putting envelope in bin' as council defends ‘zero tolerance’ fly-tipping policy Read More: Mucky pup! Man fined after 'training dog to dump rubbish' in bid to dodge fly-tipping cameras

Fly tipping of rubbish at national park. Picture: Alamy

While the Government has recently unveiled a string of reforms to tackle waste crime under a national action plan, the campaigners are calling on ministers, regulators, police forces, local authorities and the Environment Agency to work together to deliver a more co-ordinated and effective national response. Ahead of the report launch at the Future Countryside conference on Tuesday, the groups said ministers should introduce a single reporting route for all fly-tipping incidents, which they say the Government has expressly declined to do. They also want to see a comprehensive national dataset that covers all fly-tipping and waste crime incidents, including those on private land, allowing the scale of the problem and the response to be tracked accurately year-on-year. A new waste crime (prevention) act should be tabled to bring together a range of reforms under a single legislative framework, the organisations added. And ministers must take action to shift the responsibility for the costs of fly-tipping incidents on private land from landowners to local authorities, they said.

A shopping trolley filled with household waste. Picture: Alamy