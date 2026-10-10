Hammam al-Hammami’s radicalisation began while he was studying at RMIT University in Melbourne, according to the Emirati attorney general

The suspected attacker has been identified as Omani national Hamam Al Hammami. Picture: LinkedIn

By Katy Dartford

UAE investigators have revealed the Omani co-pilot who allegedly attempted to hijack a plane from Dubai to Tel Aviv started to "drift towards extremism and terrorism" while studying in Australia.

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UAE Attorney-General Hamad Saif al-Shamsi said that Hammam al-Hammami began to be influenced by hardline takfiri ideology through reading extremist literature while he was studying at RMIT University in Melbourne. He also followed "online content glorifying terrorist organisations and suicide attacks". Shamsi earlier alleged that the 29-year-old tried to crash the plane, which had 182 people on board, into Tel Aviv's airport on 30 September in a "suicide attack". Read More: Trump slams Norway for not awarding him Nobel Peace Prize Read More: Teenager and father in critical condition after attack in own home by masked men

Indian co-pilot Capt Smit Machchhar was hailed a hero after managing to unlock the cockpit door while being violently attacked with an axe, allowing passengers to get in and take control of the aircraft. Shamsi's statement was shared on UAE government social media and first reported by the state-run Emirati news agency, known as WAM. According to the investigators, interrogation of al-Hammami revealed that after this influence, he adopted ideas advocating violence and terrorism and drew inspiration from the 9/11 terrorist attacks of 2001. "The idea of carrying out a similar operation using an aircraft became firmly established in his thinking,” the statement said. The statement continued that this was linked to his decision to pursue an aviation career. Al-Hammami also allegedly prepared himself to carry out the alleged terror plot by "intensifying his exposure to material promoting terrorism and training in boxing under a private coach". "He admitted that he had acted alone, without the involvement of others, although investigations are continuing to verify this claim," Wam said.

Indian pilot Smit Machchhar is hailed as a hero for saving passengers after he was stabbed by his colleague on a flydubai plane. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy