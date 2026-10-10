Flydubai co-pilot began 'drift towards extremism and terrorism' in Australia, UAE investigators says
Hammam al-Hammami’s radicalisation began while he was studying at RMIT University in Melbourne, according to the Emirati attorney general
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UAE investigators have revealed the Omani co-pilot who allegedly attempted to hijack a plane from Dubai to Tel Aviv started to "drift towards extremism and terrorism" while studying in Australia.
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UAE Attorney-General Hamad Saif al-Shamsi said that Hammam al-Hammami began to be influenced by hardline takfiri ideology through reading extremist literature while he was studying at RMIT University in Melbourne.
He also followed "online content glorifying terrorist organisations and suicide attacks".
Shamsi earlier alleged that the 29-year-old tried to crash the plane, which had 182 people on board, into Tel Aviv's airport on 30 September in a "suicide attack".
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Shamsi's statement was shared on UAE government social media and first reported by the state-run Emirati news agency, known as WAM.
According to the investigators, interrogation of al-Hammami revealed that after this influence, he adopted ideas advocating violence and terrorism and drew inspiration from the 9/11 terrorist attacks of 2001.
"The idea of carrying out a similar operation using an aircraft became firmly established in his thinking,” the statement said.
The statement continued that this was linked to his decision to pursue an aviation career.
Al-Hammami also allegedly prepared himself to carry out the alleged terror plot by "intensifying his exposure to material promoting terrorism and training in boxing under a private coach".
"He admitted that he had acted alone, without the involvement of others, although investigations are continuing to verify this claim," Wam said.
Questions are also being asked about the procedures through which the suspect had been recruited by flydubai.
The findings showed that he had met all the professional and security requirements for employment; however, none of the procedures revealed any indications of his extremist views or his intention to carry out a terrorist plot.
Prosecutors will continue to investigate the possible involvement of accomplices or other connections, WAM said.
Last weekend, Australian Federal Police launched an investigation after it emerged al-Hammami spent about two years in the country as a student until 2017.