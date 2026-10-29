Smit Machchhar was attacked with an axe, but managed to thwart the co-pilot's plans to crash Tel Aviv-bound plane

Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE president, awards Mr Machchhar at a ceremony honouring him and his crew for their bravery. Picture: UAE presidential court

By Katy Dartford

The hero FlyDubai pilot who saved a flight full of passengers when his co-pilot attacked him during an attempted hijacking of a Tel Aviv-bound flight has revealed his scars at a ceremony in the UAE.

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Smit Machchhar was awarded the United Arab Emirates’ First Class Order of Zayed II by Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE president, for his bravery during the September 30 attack. The Indian national's surgical scars could be seen during the ceremony, along the back of his partly-shaved head, while his left arm was in a sling. Mr Machchhar was attacked with an emergency axe by his first officer, Hamam al-Hammami, who tried to crash the plane that was flying from Dubai into a terminal at Ben Gurion airport. Read More: Police in Philippines granted warrant to examine devices belonging to Thomas Markle Sr amid child sex abuse image claims Read More: Russell Brand's wife 'very aware' of comedian's promiscuity but insists she always felt 'cared for'

Mr Machchhar has been awarded the United Arab Emirates' First Class Order of Zayed II by the country's president, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Picture: Protocol department Dubai

Despite suffering a compound depressed skull fracture, Mr Machchhar fought off the co-pilot and opened the cockpit door, allowing passengers and fellow crew members inside. The aircraft plummeted 14,000ft in just 29 seconds as they fought to regain control of the aircraft from al-Hammami.

The scars on the back of Mr Machchhar’s head are visible as he is awarded the United Arab Emirates' medal for bravery. Picture: UAE presidential court

At the ceremony on Wednesday, Mr Al Nahyan embraced Mr Machchhar and inspected his stitches, asking him: "When will you heal?" "Maybe two months," Mr Machchhar replied. The president then offered to teach him how to fight once he had recovered. "It’s my biggest honour,” Mr Machchhar said. Mr Machchhar's fellow crew members also received the bravery medal and were commended for their actions and sense of responsibility.

صاحب السمو رئيس الدولة يمنح وسام زايد الثاني من الطبقة الأولى، لطاقم طائرة "فلاي دبي"، تقديراً لشجاعتهم ودورهم في الحفاظ على سلامة الركاب في واقعة رحلة "فلاي دبي" خلال سبتمبر الماضي..وولي عهد دبي يقلدهم الأوسمة



UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan… pic.twitter.com/Ymmi2fu0Gj — محمد البلوشي 🇦🇪 (@Mohammad_ae) October 28, 2026

Investigators say al-Hammami, an Omani national, began developing extremist views while studying at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia. UAE Attorney-General Hamad Saif al-Shamsi said the 29-year-old became influenced by extremist literature and online material promoting terrorist organisations and suicide attacks. He is also alleged to have drawn inspiration from the September 11 attacks in the US, developing the idea of using an aircraft to carry out a similar operation. Al-Hammami reportedly confessed to acting alone, although investigators have continued to examine whether anyone else was involved.

The suspected attacker has been identified as Omani national Hamam Al Hammami. Picture: LinkedIn

Mr Machchhar has previously been met in hospital by Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, and has also been hailed as a “true hero” by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Speaking immediately after the attack, Mr Netanyahu's government said it would have been prepared to shoot down the plane to prevent an "Israeli 9/11".

While recovering in hospital, Captain Smit Machchhar spoke to India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, following the incident. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy