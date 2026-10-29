Hero FlyDubai pilot reveals head scars as he accepts UAE bravery medal
Smit Machchhar was attacked with an axe, but managed to thwart the co-pilot's plans to crash Tel Aviv-bound plane
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The hero FlyDubai pilot who saved a flight full of passengers when his co-pilot attacked him during an attempted hijacking of a Tel Aviv-bound flight has revealed his scars at a ceremony in the UAE.
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Smit Machchhar was awarded the United Arab Emirates’ First Class Order of Zayed II by Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE president, for his bravery during the September 30 attack.
The Indian national's surgical scars could be seen during the ceremony, along the back of his partly-shaved head, while his left arm was in a sling.
Mr Machchhar was attacked with an emergency axe by his first officer, Hamam al-Hammami, who tried to crash the plane that was flying from Dubai into a terminal at Ben Gurion airport.
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Despite suffering a compound depressed skull fracture, Mr Machchhar fought off the co-pilot and opened the cockpit door, allowing passengers and fellow crew members inside.
The aircraft plummeted 14,000ft in just 29 seconds as they fought to regain control of the aircraft from al-Hammami.
At the ceremony on Wednesday, Mr Al Nahyan embraced Mr Machchhar and inspected his stitches, asking him: "When will you heal?"
"Maybe two months," Mr Machchhar replied.
The president then offered to teach him how to fight once he had recovered.
"It’s my biggest honour,” Mr Machchhar said.
Mr Machchhar's fellow crew members also received the bravery medal and were commended for their actions and sense of responsibility.
صاحب السمو رئيس الدولة يمنح وسام زايد الثاني من الطبقة الأولى، لطاقم طائرة "فلاي دبي"، تقديراً لشجاعتهم ودورهم في الحفاظ على سلامة الركاب في واقعة رحلة "فلاي دبي" خلال سبتمبر الماضي..وولي عهد دبي يقلدهم الأوسمة— محمد البلوشي 🇦🇪 (@Mohammad_ae) October 28, 2026
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan… pic.twitter.com/Ymmi2fu0Gj
Investigators say al-Hammami, an Omani national, began developing extremist views while studying at RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia.
UAE Attorney-General Hamad Saif al-Shamsi said the 29-year-old became influenced by extremist literature and online material promoting terrorist organisations and suicide attacks.
He is also alleged to have drawn inspiration from the September 11 attacks in the US, developing the idea of using an aircraft to carry out a similar operation.
Al-Hammami reportedly confessed to acting alone, although investigators have continued to examine whether anyone else was involved.
Mr Machchhar has previously been met in hospital by Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai, and has also been hailed as a “true hero” by Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Speaking immediately after the attack, Mr Netanyahu's government said it would have been prepared to shoot down the plane to prevent an "Israeli 9/11".
Thanks to Mr Machchhar, the plane landed safely in Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where the captain was rushed to hospital, and al-Hammami was detained.
Narendra Modi, the Indian prime minister, then phoned Mr Machchhar while he was recovering.