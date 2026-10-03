The co-pilot accused of attempting a terror attack on an Israel-bound flight studied at a UK university, the institution has said.

Omani national Hamam al Hammami who is accused of attacking his captain with an axe onboard flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv, completed a distance-learning course in aviation management at Buckinghamshire New University.

The university stressed that he “did not undertake any pilot training at the University.”

Al Hammami was reportedly barred from flying for Oman’s national airline, Oman Air, due to concerns that he was developing extremist views, prior to working for the UAE-based airline.

“Our thoughts are with the injured pilot, crew and passengers involved in this incident,” said a spokesperson for Buckinghamshire New University.

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