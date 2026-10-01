Captain Smit Machchhar was attacked in the apparent terror plot which Israel claimed was a was part of a "9/11-style plot"

A pilot who stabbed his co-pilot and hijacked a FlyDubai plane before being subdued by hero passengers had undergone 'Islamist radical indoctrination,' Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has suggested. Picture: Reuters

By Chay Quinn

A pilot who stabbed his co-pilot and hijacked a FlyDubai plane before being subdued by hero passengers had undergone 'Islamist radical indoctrination,' Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has suggested.

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The Israeli premier said investigators had told him that the suspect in the hijacking of the flight between Dubai and Tel Aviv had undergone the transformation on Thursday. The flight plunged more than 17,000ft on Wednesday before the stabbed co-pilot, Captain Smit Machchhar, managed to allow passengers and crew into the cockpit - after which they subdued the man. Mr Netanyahu told Fox News that it was very likely the attacker, an Omani national, was going to try to bring down the plane. The FlyDubai flight had 174 people aboard during the attempted hijacking.

"The amazing heroism... they managed to prevent a 9/11 disaster."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tells ⁨@CNN⁩ ’s Jim Sciutto about the extraordinary series of events on flight FZ1073. pic.twitter.com/VFlJQLIKhE — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) October 1, 2026

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) state news agency reports investigations have begun there to determine "whether the incident was linked to any terrorist activity or purpose". Some have suggested the attack was related to the ongoing war between Israeli-US forces and Iran. The Interior Ministry of Saudi Arabia - where the plane made an emergency landing - said that both the pilot and co-pilot had been sent back to the UAE on Thursday morning. UAE officials claimed jurisdiction over the incident due to the fact that the aircraft flies under its flag - and is registered there. Netanyahu told Fox that the heroic passengers tied up and subdued the attacker, after which he called out to the aircrew "kill me, kill me". He added "And with all the passengers in there, and if you couple that with what I just told you about the Islamist tendencies, that radicalisation that were found in his background, I think... that'll give us a pretty good clue." The new details come after it was revealed that the Captian Machchhar was stabbed in the head and had his arm "split into two" during the savage knifing. The Indian nation was attacked by his co-pilot on the flight headed for Tel Aviv from Dubai in an attempted hijacking on Wednesday. Israel has suggested the plot was part of a 9/11-style plot to crash the flight and kill all those aboard. Video footage emerged showing the moment a group of passengers took control of the Flydubai jet, which showed two men, believed to be the pilot and co-pilot, covered in blood. Read more: Foreign ministers 'to review UK flight safety' after cockpit stabbing on Israel-bound plane Read more: ‘We thought we weren’t going to make it out alive’: Terrified passengers describe bloody scene on ‘hijacked’ Dubai-Tel Aviv flight

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets Yaniv Hayun, a passenger on the FlyDubai flight. Picture: Reuters

Despite his wounds, Captain Machchhar was able to allow others into the heavily fortified cockpit, with several then restraining the terror suspect and successfully executing an emergency landing. Providing an update on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the horror of the captain's injuries. He told Fox & Friends: "He was stabbed in the head, and his arm was basically split in two. "There was a lot of blood." He added: "He gave immediate treatment to this brave Indian pilot who was attacked by this Omani pilot, and then he says, listen, hold on for a second.

He earlier described him as a "true hero" for helping to foil the attempted hijacking. The courageous aviator was taken to hospital after the plane landed in Saudi Arabia , where his condition was described as stable. Two off-duty pilots on board managed to take over the controls and carry out the emergency landing after passengers overpowered the attacker as he attempted to crash the jet. One pilot, who is British and another, described as "European," were in transit on the flight when the attempted hijacking took place. Pictures emerged last night of relieved passengers finally landing in Israel, where friends and family welcomed them.

Israeli passengers hug relatives as they exit Ben Gurion International Airport. Picture: Alamy

Mr Netanyahu previously wrote on X: "My salute to the Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary bravery. "Despite being stabbed and seriously injured, he fought back, resisted, opened the cockpit door, and enabled passengers and crew to overpower the attacker — preventing a catastrophic mid-air disaster. "He saved the lives of 174 people, including Israeli citizens and other nationals. "I wish Captain Machchhar a speedy and full recovery. He is a true hero." His defence minister, Israel Katz, said the "jihadist" attacker "intended to kill" all 147 passengers, including 27 children.

Both Smit and his co-pilot suffered knife wounds during the cockpit struggle, with shocking video footage showing the pair lying on the floor covered in blood. A hijack alert was sent from FlyDubai flight FZ1073 as the plane plunged 14,000 feet in the space of a few minutes. A 7500 code was issued while flying over Saudi Arabia, which means a hijacking or unlawful interference was in motion. The underlying reasons for the incident are still unknown, Flydubai has said.

Israeli passengers who had been aboard the FlyDubai flight are welcomed at the arrivals gate at Ben Gurion International Airport. Picture: Alamy